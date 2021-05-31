MS Dhoni House Update: CSK Star Extends Collection Of Properties In India; More Info Here

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been actively investing in different properties since hanging his boots from international cricket. The Indian veteran recently bought a new house in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad. The new MS Dhoni house is located at the Estado Presidential society in Ravet, Pune.

MS Dhoni business: Former Indian captain buys new house in Pune

Notably, last year, MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni had shared pictures of their soon-to-be-ready home in the popular suburb of Andheri (West) in Mumbai. Sharing pictures of a high-rise building where construction work was being done in the background, Sakshi Dhoni wrote that the pictures were of their new home. A similar set of pictures were posted by architectural designer Shantanu Garg on his social media accounts as well. The designer tagged MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni, as he captioned the pictures saying that they were the final cast of his dream.

Dhoni is currently spending time with his family in Ranchi after the untimely suspension of the IPL 2021. He doesn't have any cricketing obligations in the near future which has given him an opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. Dhoni isn't really active on social media and after retiring from international cricket, fans only get to see him in the IPL.

But thanks to MS Dhoni's wife, fans can see their beloved 'Thala' on Sakshi Dhoni Instagram account. Sakshi regularly keeps sharing photos and videos of the former cricketer on her handle. Recently, Dhoni was seen playing 'fetch' with one of his dogs in the lawn of his house. In fact, Sakshi Dhoni had also posted the video of the same where the cricketer is spotted playing with his dog. In the video, the MS Dhoni daughter named Ziva Dhoni is also seen standing at a distance alongside her father. MS Dhoni daughter is seen throwing the ball towards the camera as the dog comes to fetch it.

MS Dhoni business

MS Dhoni is the co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, a Chennai-based football club that competes in the Indian Super League. The former Indian cricket captain also co-owns Ranchi Rays, a hockey club based from his hometown of Ranchi. Additionally, the legendary cricketer co-owns a Supersport World Championship team Mahi Racing Team India.

MS Dhoni also holds ownership of the footwear section of a lifestyle brand, SEVEN. He launched the brand in February 2016 and he is also its brand ambassador. Dhoni entered into an investment deal with CARS24, an India-based online marketplace for used cars. As per the official website of the company, the former wicketkeeper-batsman is the brand ambassador of CARS24 as well.

MS Dhoni house

Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The huge property, situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well to the former India captain’s personality. The project was built within 3 years and has an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practicing field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something Dhoni really loves. You can spot hints of MS Dhoni’s love for the outdoors even in the home’s interiors: From indoor plants to wooden and marble flooring.

The flooring is a combination of shades like cream, soft yellow and greys. This type of earthy colour palette brings a relaxed vibe that a busy sportsperson would need to unwind. The farmhouse also has a separate complex that has glass walls, which houses the 38-year-old’s most prized possessions that is his enviable collection of bikes and cars.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to CA Knowledge, MS Dhoni has a net worth of ₹760 crore. Despite retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni’s brand value hasn’t decreased, with the iconic player in big demand for brand endorsements and advertisements. MS Dhoni also earns from his Dream11 IPL contract with the Chennai team, with Moneyball revealing the player’s salary to be ₹15 crore per annum.

MS Dhoni IPL salary crosses the ₹150 crore mark

MS Dhoni, who has successfully carved a niche for himself as a power hitter in international cricket, was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings franchise for ₹6 crore in the first-ever IPL auction. He was also the most expensive player to be picked up in the auction. The signing ultimately reaped dividends for the side as the team performed significantly well under MS Dhoni, and they have lifted the IPL championship on three occasions. The cricketer will draw a salary of ₹15 crore from IPL 2021, which will take the total MS Dhoni IPL salary to ₹152 crore. Dhoni is also the highest-paid cricketer overall in the league.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM