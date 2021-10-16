MS Dhoni Hugs Sakshi Dhoni, Daughter Ziva On Field After CSK Wins Its 4th IPL Title; Watch

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs to lift their fourth Indian Premier League title on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. It was CSK skipper MS Dhoni's 10th final, ninth with CSK, and fourth trophy he has lifted the IPL trophy. As the match got over, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni came running onto the field to embrace the man of the hour.

It was a truly touching and heartwarming moment for anyone who was watching and it is not surprising to see why MS Dhoni is loved by fans from all over the world. Dhoni is probably one of the most humble winners as even though they had won the title, he hailed the KKR team for putting up a great show in IPL 2021.

"Before I start talking about CSK I think it's important that I talk about KKR. The position they were in the first half of IPL, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have really done. If any team deserved to win this year's IPL, I feel it was KKR. Big credit to the support staff and all the players because it's not really easy whenever the team is not doing well, it becomes a difficult task. I think the break really helped them. Tremendous performance," Dhoni said in his post-match interview.

CSK vs KKR: CSK wins IPL 2021

In the CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final, Faf du Plessis set the stage for the 'Men in Yellow' as he scored 86 runs and missed the Orange cap by just 2 runs. Apart from him, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa also made crucial contributions and pushed the team's total to 192 in 20 overs. When KKR came out to bat in the 2nd innings, Venkatesh Iyer, who has been a revelation for KKR, continued his brilliant run on the night of the finals. Luck was with the KKR openers, who were handed a lifeline each, with Iyer being dropped on 0 by Dhoni and Gill being saved by the spider-cam.

They both made the most of it as they went on to create a magnificent partnership of 91 runs, and laid the perfect foundation for the batters to follow. However, Shardul Thakur managed to send back Iyer and Nitish Rana to bring the game back into balance as KKR went from 91/0 to 125/8. Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson tried their best to hit a few shots, but it was a little too late. For Chennai Super Kings, Shardul Thakur ended with three wickets, justifying his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

(Image: Twitter)