MS Dhoni Makes Fun Of Ravindra Jadeja's Signature Move, CSK Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket. Jadeja has proven to be a genuine match-winner for the national side and often contributes with both bat and ball in all formats of the game. The Gujarat-based cricketer is also a livewire on the field, who has garnered praise from even legendary fielder like former South African player Jonty Rhodes.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni hilariously imitates Ravindra Jadeja's famous sword celebration

Besides his on-field exploits, Jadeja is also famous for his sword celebration. Whenever the all-rounder achieves a batting milestone of scoring a 50 or a 100, he waves his bat like a sword, a celebration that has become a fan favourite. On Sunday, the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings posted a video of MS Dhoni where the veteran stumper is seen imitating Jadeja's sword celebration.

In the video that seems to be shot during one of CSK's training sessions, Dhoni is seen sitting beside Robin Uthappa. The CSK skipper seems in a playful mood as he imitates Jadeja's sword celebration. Both Dhoni and Uthappa are all smiles in the video. CSK captioned the post, "Sword ft. Thala". As expected, the video was flooded with lot of reactions as CSK fans were left in splits.

Ravindra Jadeja stats in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Jadeja had a sensational IPL 2021 before it was called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. The Ravindra Jadeja stats in IPL 2021 are a testament to his stunning form. In seven matches, Jadeja scored 131 runs at an astonishing average of 131.00 and a blistering strike rate of 161.72.

During the course of the competition, Jadeja played a staggering knock of 62 off just 28 balls against RCB, a knock where he fetched as many as 37 runs off the final over bowled by Harshal Patel. Moreover, Jadeja also picked six wickets at an average of 26.83 and an economy rate of 6.70. He also grabbed eight catches in the tournament.

Jadeja is an instrumental part of India squad for WTC Final. The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage contest will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wk; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM/ CSK INSTAGRAM