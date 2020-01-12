MS Dhoni Opens Up On Heartbreaking Run-out In World Cup Semis, Regrets He Did Not Dive

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni suffered two back to back heartbreaks in the year 2019, one before the World cup in the IPL and one during the World Cup in India's last game at the showpiece event. Both the heartbreaks were a result of Dhoni failing to make his ground before the ball thrown by the fielder crashed on to the stumps. India's dreams of going on to the World Cup finals and CSK's dreams of winning another IPL title was shattered by the two run-outs that saw Captain Cool slip from his target very rarely. MS Dhoni opened up on the heartbreaking moment during the 2019 World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand and pointed out to one thing that he could have done to save himself and the game.

'I should have dived'

Fans can never forget the moment their hearts sank as Martin Guptill's throw found its way to the stumps with MS Dhoni just fingertips away from the crease, bringing an end to India's run in the World Cup. MS Dhoni, in a conversation with a news daily, revealed that he always questioned himself about why he did not dive at that moment and said that he kept telling himself that he should have dived. There is no doubt about the athleticism in MS Dhoni as the world has seen the Captain Cool dive, run and leap throughout his studded career.

MS Dhoni's heroics that went in vain

When India were on the verge of a humiliating defeat at 92/6, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja resurrected India's run chase with a 116-run stand for the seventh-wicket. The two middle-order batsmen brought their team to the cusp of victory. Just when it looked like Team India would register a famous win and reach their fourth World Cup final, Jadeja was dismissed by Trent Boult in the quest of going for big shots to match up with the asking rate. However, it was not over until Dhoni was out in the middle and it appeared that he would repeat the heroics of that 2011 final at the Wankhede Stadium. He hit a delivery off Lockie Ferguson for six which ignited the Indian hopes. Unfortunately, on the following delivery, he was run out by a sharp throw from Martin Guptill after replays showed that the ex-skipper failed to make his ground. His run out triggered the end of India's resistance as they suffered an 18-run loss to exit from the quadrennial event.

