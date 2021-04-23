MS Dhoni, Rahul Tewatia To Join NBA? IPL Stars Show Off Basketball Skills To Impress Fans

The IPL 2021 is in full swing with 16 of the 60 league games already completed. As the thrill of T20 cricket has taken over fans across the globe, some IPL stars have been seen taking up different sports during their free time amid the hectic IPL schedule. Earlier on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia performed a stunning backwards free throw with a basketball, and on Friday, CSK team captain MS Dhoni was spotted with a basketball in his hands. Fans on social media have now jokingly asked whether the duo might consider joining the NBA.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia stuns viewers with backwards free throw

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to show that Rahul Tewatia can do much more than just bat, bowl and field. In a video clip uploaded by the team, the 27-year-old was seen with a basketball in his hands, facing away from the backboard. However, the all-rounder attempted a backwards free throw and astonishingly, landed his shot perfectly in the basket.

Tewatia then celebrated his incredible shot with a 'dab' before proceeding towards the camera with a proud look on his face. He then brushed away his shoulder before chucking his cap onto the floor and walking away in style.

Fans on social media were left stunned by Tewatia's basketball skills. On Twitter, one wrote, "This video shows how good Tewatia is with the ball, that shot was perfect and he didn't even look." Another was slightly curious about the video being edited and added, "Is this for real? Surely Tewatia can join the NBA with these skills." NBA India also replied to the video and wrote, "What's the procedure to draft Tewatia in NBA? Asking for some friends"

Does CSK skipper MS Dhoni cool off by shooting hoops?

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings posted a black and white image of their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a basketball. The image soon went viral, with many fans asking whether Dhoni was considering the possibility of conquering the NBA after having retired from international cricket last year. Although Dhoni wasn't seen performing any trick with the basketball, fans were pleased to see the former India captain cooling off after CSK's stunning victory against KKR on Wednesday.

NBA India responded to Dhoni's post with a basketball and wrote, "Looking forward to a Helicopter Dunk."

Image Credits - Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings Twitter