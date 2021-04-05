MS Dhoni Scored His First International Century Against Pakistan On This Day In 2005

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given special mention to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on their social media handles. It was on this very day in 2005 that MS Dhoni went on to register his very first international century.

Even though Dhoni's international career had got off to a disastrous start when he was run out off the very first ball that he had faced against Bangladesh in December 2004, it was almost four months later i.e. in April 2005 that he had announced his arrival at the highest level when he had scored his maiden ODI as well as international ton against arch-rivals Pakistan. Mahi ended up scoring a quickfire 148 and was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his scintillating batting performance.

Even the fans went back in time as they remembered MSD's 16-year-old epic knock. Here are some of the reactions.

Dhoni had succeeded in breaching the three-figure mark by batting at a different position. Prior to that contest, the long-haired wicket-keeper batsman from Jharkhand used to bat in the middle-order and it was a day before the game that the then Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly had informed MS that he had been promoted up the order to bat at number three spot.

MS Dhoni's 148 helps India take a 2-0 lead

After winning the toss and electing to bat first at Vizag, India posted a mammoth 356/9 in their 50 overs riding on Dhoni's 123-ball 148 at a strike rate of 120.32 including 15 boundaries and four maximums. In reply, even though Abdul Razzaq and Mohammad Yousuf scored 88 and 71 respectively, it just was not enough as the visitors could only manage 298 as the Men In Blue registered a 58-run win to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series.

However, it the Inzamam-ul-Haq-led side who had the last laugh as they staged a remarkable comeback in the remaining games to seal the ODI series 4-2.