MS Dhoni Seen Enjoying A Soulful Song As Former Team-mates Turn Bathroom Singers

MS Dhoni has been making headlines every time he makes an appearance on social media. Dhoni has not been donning the Indian jersey ever since India's heartbreaking exit in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester last July. Nonetheless, he never fails to entertain his fans despite being on a long sabbatical. After serving Pani Puris and clicking the picture of a Tiger, the former skipper decided to do something 'Hatke' once again.

MS Dhoni enjoys bathroom singing

In a recently posted video, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen enjoying a concert or rather say a mehfil along with former team-mates Piyush Chawla and Parthiv Patel who had turned bathroom singers along with Bollywood singer Ishaan Khan. They were singing the instant classic 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi' which was sung by the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar and composed by the popular, successful as well as the legendary composer duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal from the 1964 movie 'Mr X in Bombay'.

Meanwhile, Mahi was only seen enjoying the occasion as he was neither heard singing the song nor was he seen humming the lyrics. During the initial part of the video, only Ishaan Khan and Parthiv Patel are seen as Piyush Chawla makes a cameo after a while. The video was posted on social media. Take a look.

Dhoni to start training from March 1

After a long sabbatical from the game, MS Dhoni will now get back to business as he will start training with his teammates at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp from March 1 for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 'Thala' will be eyeing a comeback into the Indian team through IPL 2020. This season will be a crucial one for the former India captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

