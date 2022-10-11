'That's How Bad It Was': Former India Captain MS Dhoni Recalls 'tough' Childhood In Ranchi

MS Dhoni had one of the sharpest minds on the field while playing for Team India. The wicketkeeper-batsman brought down curtains to his decorated career after winning all the ICC trophies on offer. However, childhood was completely different for Captain Cool who recently shared a unique experience with young fans on the sidelines of the recent organised by Chennai Super Kings event.

'My father thought I will not pass the board exam': MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni was in Hosur on Monday to inaugurate the Super Kings Academy at the MS Dhoni Global School. MS Dhoni Global School is the first franchise-owned Super Kings Academy in India. During an interaction with the kids, one of the student asked the former skipper about his student life. MS Dhoni in reply said that his father had doubts about him clearing his class 10th board exams. He said, "I was very happy. My father thought that I am not passing [10th board exam]. He was like, it’s gone, I will have to repeat, but he was very happy that I passed.”

Dhoni's love for sports can also be understood from the fact that his attendance was very low and despite being an average student he was able to clear his exams. He said, "My attendance was very low because I was playing throughout. So, it was tough for me, but I was an average student. In fact, in Class 10 boards, there were chapters I had no clue about. So, I had no idea what to write if a question came from that particular chapter. That's how bad it was.”

Cricket news: MS Dhoni swaps cricket bat for golf club

With no on-field cricket before IPL 2023, MS Dhoni was recently spotted with Kapil Dev were spotted at a golf course in Gurugram on September 30. The two cricketing greats attended the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton tournament, which was an invitational competition.

The video of MS Dhoni playing golf was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Following the conclusion of the event, Dhoni also clicked a picture with Kapil Dev, who shared the post on his official Instagram handle. On the cricket front, the 41-year-old will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.