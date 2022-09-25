MS Dhoni Shows How To Avoid Getting Run Out At Non-striker's End Amid Deepti Sharma Saga

An old video of former India captain MS Dhoni is going viral on social media amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the dismissal of Charlie Dean by Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the third One-Day International against England Women. In the video, Dhoni can be seen cleverly avoiding the possibility of getting run out while backing up. The video is from a game between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the video, Dhoni can be seen backing up at the non-striker's end as Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya approaches to deliver the ball. Krunal appears to issue Dhoni a subtle warning as he pauses at his bowling mark rather than releasing the ball to the batter at the other end. Dhoni, however, demonstrates excellent game awareness by making sure that his bat stayed in the crease even as he was getting ready to sneak a single.

Netizens are sharing the video to show how to avoid getting run out at the non-striker's end while backing up. The video started doing rounds on social media after Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean of England at the non-striker's end on Saturday. Deepti ran out Dean while she was trying to go too far ahead of the crease at the non-striker's end. Dean was left speechless with tears in her eyes as she threw her bat to the ground after the Indian all-rounder dislodged the bails.

that's how batsmen at non striker should be aware of remaining in crease. @msdhoni #mankading pic.twitter.com/MV5PnQ8Zxu — mukul (@Dstrict67) September 24, 2022

India vs England, 3rd WODI

As far as the match is concerned, India Women were bowled out for 169 runs after being sent to bat first. Goswami in her last game for India was dismissed for a duck. Smriti Mandhana (50), Deepti Sharma (68), and Pooja Vastrakar (22) were the only players from the India team who reached the double-digit mark. Kate Cross picked a four-wicket haul in the game, while Freya Kemp scalped two wickets.

Indian players bowled England out for 153 runs to win the game by 16 runs. Charlie Dean was the only batter who put up a significant score for England with her 47 off 80 balls. Amy Jones and Emma Lamb also contributed with scores of 28 and 21 runs, respectively. Renuka Singh picked a four-wicket haul for India, while Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad each picked two wickets to their names.

Image: Twitter