MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer Seen Sweating It Out On Football Field With Ranveer Singh; See Pics

On Sunday, former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. The duo was seen sweating it out together, but this time not on a cricket pitch, but on a football ground with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. They were taking part in the All-Stars football practice match, which was organized in Bandra in Mumbai. Numerous all-star football matches keep happening in Mumbai, which sees cricketers and Bollywood stars get together for a good cause, and this was one such match.

Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni & Ranveer Singh spotted at a football match

The two cricketers will be seen in the second phase of the IPL 2021 begins in the UAE from September 19 onwards. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2021 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates. A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83, which is based on the Indian cricket team's win of the 1983 World Cup. He is playing the role of Kapil Dev.

Images: Varinder Chawla