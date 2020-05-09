Last Updated:

MS Dhoni Sports A New Look During Lockdown As Meme Fest Ensues On Social Media

Legendary cricketer and 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new look during lockdown stunned one and all on social media recently

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against New Zealand last year. Meanwhile, he has been entertaining one and all with his presence on social media. While it remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will once again don the Indian jersey or not but the latest picture of him has become viral.

MSD sports a new-look in the latest pic

Lately, Dhoni's better half Sakshi had shared a new-look picture of her hubby sporting a salt-and-pepper beard which was shared on their daughter Ziva's Instagram account. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, the fans were also stunned after having seen the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's new look that they started coming up with creative lockdown memes.

India is currently under the third phase of lockdown which has been imposed in order to tackle the global pandemic. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus fear. MS Dhoni was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 with CSK and reigning champions Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

(Image Courtesy: Ziva Dhoni Instagram)

