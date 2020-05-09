MS Dhoni Sports A New Look During Lockdown As Meme Fest Ensues On Social Media

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against New Zealand last year. Meanwhile, he has been entertaining one and all with his presence on social media. While it remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will once again don the Indian jersey or not but the latest picture of him has become viral.

MSD sports a new-look in the latest pic

Lately, Dhoni's better half Sakshi had shared a new-look picture of her hubby sporting a salt-and-pepper beard which was shared on their daughter Ziva's Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the fans were also stunned after having seen the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's new look that they started coming up with creative lockdown memes.

Somewhere between his long coloured hairs to his grey hair & beard, we all grew up 😔😔 @msdhoni <3 #idol pic.twitter.com/n6W1jRmy2U — Sharun.km (@SharunKM007) May 9, 2020

Dhoni before lockdown vs after lockdown

March month he arrived Chennai with a fresh look & we would hve seen him in #Yellove now

But corona had other idea

& Ruined everything 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/EMyoSSFuPd — Dhoniholic (@nirmalmsd04) May 8, 2020

India is currently under the third phase of lockdown which has been imposed in order to tackle the global pandemic. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus fear. MS Dhoni was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 with CSK and reigning champions Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

(Image Courtesy: Ziva Dhoni Instagram)