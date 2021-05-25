MS Dhoni Surprises Netizens With Return Of 'Salt And Pepper Look' While Playing With Dogs

After the untimely suspension of the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is spending time with his family in Ranchi. The Indian veteran doesn't have any cricketing obligations in the near future which has given him an opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. And it seems like Dhoni is already making the most of his time off.

Recently, a photo of Dhoni went viral on social media where the cricketer is seen donning a new look. In the photo, the legendary captain can be seen in a ‘salt and pepper’ look, playing with his pet dogs. The photo has taken the internet by storm. Several reactions poured in as fans showered their love on the new look but also noticed how Dhoni had grown up his grey beard which was not visible during the IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni's men had a dismal IPL 2020 campaign as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Much was expected from the Yellow Army coming into IPL 2021 as they had plugged the holes in their squad at the auction and also their batting mainstay Suresh Raina was returning to the fold after skipping IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campiagn as they won five out of the seven games they played despite their skipper being out of form, with Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina being their key men of success. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. At the time of the IPL suspension, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes.

Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The huge property, situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well to the former India captain’s personality.

The MS Dhoni house was built within 3 years and has an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practicing field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something Dhoni really loves. You can spot hints of MS Dhoni’s love for the outdoors even in the home’s interiors: From indoor plants to wooden and marble flooring.

The flooring is a combination of shades like cream, soft yellow and greys. This type of earthy colour palette brings a relaxed vibe that a busy sportsperson would need to unwind. The farmhouse also has a separate complex that has glass walls, which houses the 38-year-old’s most prized possessions that is his enviable collection of bikes and cars.

