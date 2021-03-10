MS Dhoni Training Pictures From CSK Team 2021 Camp Go Viral With #DhoniReturns Trend

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni enjoys an unparalleled fan following. The veteran cricketer retired from international cricket in August last year, thus leaving millions of his fans heart-broken. However, he still continues to play in the IPL and will soon be seen in action in the 14th edition of the competition which is slated to commence in April.

Fans stoked as MS Dhoni returns to action after long hiatus

Last week, MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai for CSK team 2021's camp ahead of IPL 2021. The official Twitter handle of CSK had uploaded a video of MS Dhoni's arrival at the Chennai airport. Now, the veteran stumper has returned to action and has begun gearing up for the cricketing extravaganza that is slated to start from April 9 in Chennai.

The pictures of MS Dhoni's first training session for IPL 2021 were released on the internet and as expected they went viral in no time. Several reactions poured in on Twitter and netizens couldn't contain their excitement. Soon the Twitterati started trending #DhoniReturns to celebrate the return of one of India's most celebrated cricketer to the field. Here's a look at a few reactions.

"MS Dhoni finishes off his first day practice session at chepauk Stadium today after completing the quarantine days"#DhoniReturns | @MSDhoni | #MSDhoni — MSDian™ (@ItzThanesh) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, according to the IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh).

MS Dhoni net worth in rupees

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated at â‚¹760 crore. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth in rupees also comprises the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL, which amounted to â‚¹15 crore.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures.

SOURCE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM