MS Dhoni 'The Helicopter Takes Off': CSK Fans Thrilled With Captain's Classic Shot In Nets

Last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings were the last team to begin training for IPL 2020, due to several members of the CSK squad for IPL testing positive for COVID-19. In recent days, the team’s social media handles have been sharing updates about CSK’s training routine. The latest visuals shared by CSK are from a practice game the squad played ahead of the beginning of their IPL 2020 schedule, which saw skipper MS Dhoni bring out his iconic ‘Helicopter shot’ as well.

CSK squad for IPL plays practice match

According to media reports, the three-time IPL champions played a practice game at the Seven Stadiums in Dubai, with the entire CSK squad getting a good run, out on the field. A video of the same was also shared by CSK online. During the start of the video, the players are seen getting into the team bus, before they reach the venue and begin training for the practice game. Several members of CSK’s squad, such as Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar are seen taking part in the practice match, as they seemed to be in good touch ahead of the IPL 2020.

Dhoni Helicopter shot makes an appearance ahead of IPL 2020

In the video shared by CSK online, skipper MS Dhoni is initially visible wicket keeping in the first innings of the match. Later, the batsman is also seen taking the crease as he batted mostly alongside Ambati Rayudu. During the intra-squad practice match, MS Dhoni seemed to be in great touch ahead of the IPL 2020, as he played some of his trademark shots during the game. MS Dhoni’s ‘HelicopterShot’ made an appearance as well, with the skipper playing it around the 2:20 minute mark in the video posted by CSK. Throughout MS Dhoni’s outing at the crease, the CSK skipper was seen using his strong bottom hand, as he cleared the boundaries effortlessly.

Fans react to Dhoni Helicopter shot video

nothing is better than MS Dhoni's helicopter shot 💉 pic.twitter.com/NZ9oH9H6Ni — tina (@_tinatweets_) September 15, 2020

After CSK shared the video online, several fans noticed that MS Dhoni played his famous ‘Helicopter shot’ during the practice match. Many CSK fan clubs shared snippets of the intra-squad game, in which MS Dhoni is seen paying the ‘Helicopter Shot’. Referring to MS Dhoni’s performance, many CSK fans claimed that the ‘Helicopter’ has taken off ahead of IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni will be looking to guide his side to their fourth title victory in the IPL 2020. CSK will be looking to improve on their performance last time out. The Chennai outfit agonizingly lost the IPL 2019 final by one run, after finishing second in the IPL points table. The IPL schedule sees Mumbai Indians take on the Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

Image Credits: CSK YouTube