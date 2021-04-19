MS Dhoni's Advice Helps Jadeja Get Jos Buttler's Wicket; Vaughan Reels Over BCCI Contract

With Rajasthan Royals cruising towards a victory, Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja once again turned the tables on Monday as he effected a collapse of Samson & Co. Jadeja, who was hit for 22 runs off his first two overs, came back from the shallows to deny in-form Jos Buttler his half-century while the Royals batter was at 49. It was after Buttler's wicket that the Royals found themselves in troubled waters as CSK bagged 4 quick wickets reducing the chasers to 98/7.

MS Dhoni's advice from behind the stumps

After a dismal performance in the first two games, Jos Buttler found his lost touch as he started strong against CSK at the Wankhede on Wednesday. The English batsman led Royals' chase of 189 from the front, finding occasional boundaries. He upped the ante against spin when smacked Jadeja for a huge maximum and seemed to be sailing towards the target set by CSK. However, a word of advice from skipper MS Dhoni helped Jadeja draw the curtains on Buttler's heroic innings.

As Buttler smoked Jadeja for a six, a new ball had to be taken by the umpires which is why MS Dhoni decided to bring Jadeja back into the attack. Caught on the stump mic, Dhoni was heard telling Jadeja that the ball will spin and grip since its dry and Buttler might just move a bit alongside the crease. Following the word of advice, Jadeja's bowled an absolute ripper that shattered Jos Buttler's stumps.

As Jadeja dismissed Buttler, Moeen Ali - who walked in to bowl the next over - got rid of David Miller and Riyan Parag in the same over helping CSK get three quick wickets. If that was not that, Jadeja returned to bag another wicket which was followed up by Chris Morris' wicket taken by Moeen Ali. Jadeja ended his quota of 4 overs with 2 wickets and conceded 28 runs.

Vaughan repeats contract outcry

Impressed by Jadeja's game-changing skills, former English skipper Michael Vaughan repeated his outcry over the all-rounder's BCCI contract. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan remarked that it was 'beyond him' why BCCI doesn't have Jadeja in the top bracker alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The ace Indian all-rounder has been handed an A-grade contract which provides him with an annual payment of INR 5 crores. However, displeased with the current contract, Vaughan had earlier labelled it a 'disgrace' and remarked that Jadeja should be given the same pay grade as skipper Virat Kohli. Quoting a report on Twitter, Vaughan had said that Jadeja should be on the biggest contract just behind skipper Virat Kohli.

That’s exactly why @imjadeja is so so so valuable to any team ... How the @BCCI don’t have him in the top contract bracket is beyond me ... !!!!!! #IPL ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

CSK put to bat first

Sanju Samson won the toss yet again on Monday and MS Dhoni's CSK to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium. Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis began with a bang as he scored a quickfire 33 runs before being dismissed by Chris Morris. Moeen Ali seemed in good touch but was unable to sustain his stay at the crease. Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu combined to hit a few big hits but fell to Sakariya in the same over. A late blitz from Dwayne Bravo powered Chennai to 188 at the end of their 20 overs.