MS Dhoni's Mother Likes His New Look, Says Her Son Is Not That Old

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had stunned one and all by his new look which was posted on Ziva Singh Dhoni's Instagram account. Lately, Dhoni's better half Sakshi had shared a new-look picture of her hubby sporting a salt-and-pepper beard that had gone viral on social media in no time. Now, Dhoni's mother Devaki Dhoni has come forward and commented on her son's new look.

'Not that old': MS Dhoni's mother

During a recent interview with a Bangladesh cricket news website, Mahi's mother had said that she has seen the veteran stumper's new look but he's not that old. She then went on to mention that no child is ever old for any mother. When asked about the 2011 World Cup winner's chances of playing the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia this year, she went on to say that she was not sure of it and then went on to say that the global pandemic needs end to end first. She further added that the former Indian captain is the best person who knows when to take a call (regarding his availability for T20 World Cup).

The legendary cricketer has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against New Zealand last year. Meanwhile, he has been entertaining one and all with his presence on social media. While it remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will once again don the Indian jersey or not but the latest picture of him has become viral.





