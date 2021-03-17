MS Dhoni's Old Friend And Ex-manager Arun Pandey Announces New Sports Business Venture

Arun Pandey is known to be a close friend of MS Dhoni and has also served as the business manager for the wicketkeeper-batsman in the past. Pandey's Rhiti Sports have actively worked in the field of sports management, and the company now is looking to work towards the grassroots development of sports in India. Rhiti Sports has announced a joint venture with MyyTake Group through which they plan to invest in the grassroots sports eco-system of the country.

Arun Pandey to invest in grassroots sports ecosystem of India with MyyTake Group

The major objective of the joint venture is to democratize sports at the base level. The two companies will come together to create content and build communities with the help of various online and offline tools. They also plan to provide their target audience with a superlative user experience.

Arun Pandey, the Chairman and Managing Director of Rhiti Sports, who also is a Board member of the JV, in an official release highlighted the fact that a country like India has an unlimited talent pool and they look to leverage their vast experience of managing sporting talent to raise the bar of sports in India with their latest joint venture.

The Founder and Managing Director, MyyTake Group, Saurav Banerjee mentioned how their focus will be on pushing the envelope on popularizing sports in the country, irrespective of the level. He also revealed that they plan to initiate talent discovery by providing on-ground as well as online resources.

A look at the MS Dhoni movie producer Arun Pandey and his contributions

While many details about the Arun Pandey's net worth are not available, he has actively been involved in several businesses. The cricketer-turned entrepreneur was earlier associated with T-Series, where he used to do brand selling. Moreover, he also has served as the business manager for MS Dhoni and managed the cricketer's endorsement deals. It is worth mentioning that he was also a co-producer for the MS Dhoni movie. MS Dhoni - The Untold Story was a biographical sports film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and achieved both commercial and critical success. The movie minted around â‚¹119 crore according to boxofficeindia.com.

