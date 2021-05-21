MS Dhoni's One Major Non-cricketing Record That Hasn't Been Broken Since 5 Years, Revealed

With cricket and movies beingtwo of the major sources of entertainment in India, masses were thrilled when it was revealed that MS Dhoni's inspiring cricketing journey was all set to be showcased on the celluloid. Being one of the most successful captains in world cricket, the Ranchi-born wicketkeeper-batsman enjoys a tremendous fan following all over the world. While there have been many attempts made to reprise a sportsperson's life on the 70mm screen, the MS Dhoni movie was speculated to break a number of box office records, considering his immense popularity. Moreover, the star cricketer charged a whopping INR 45 crore for his biopic, which is a record in itself.

MS Dhoni movie: Cricketer's fees for biopic remains highest even 5 years after release

The Sushant Singh Rajput-starred MS Dhoni released worldwide in 2016. According to a report from Quint, the champion cricketer was paide INR 45 crore for the rights of his film. Howeover, several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Chennai Super Kings captain was paid INR 80 crore for the same. Yet, the fees charged by the 38-year-old remains to be the highest charged by a sportsperson in India to give a greenlight to their respective biopics.

The fim became a massive success as ardent MS Dhoni fans rushed in large numbers to catch their favourite player's journey on the big screen. The movie potrayed various phases of the cherrished cricketer's life and it recived a big thumbs up from the moviegoers. MS Dhoni - The untold story was a massive hit right from day 1 as it collected over INR crore in India just on its opening day as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. The same report also indicates that the player's biopic minted around INR 215.4 crore worldwide in its lifetime run.

The film connected well with the audiences as they were mesmerised with MS Dhoni's stunning journey. Movie buffs extolled the performance of lead actor, the late Sushant Singh Rajput for his impecceble potrayal of the former India captain's mannerisms. From MS Dhoni appearing in the final moments of the movie, to Kiara Advani slipping into Sakshi Dhoni's 'real' wedding dress for the marraige scene, the film succesfuly managed to pick up the important nuances from the player's personal life. It is worth mentioning that the Neeraj Pandey directorial was co-produced by MS Dhoni's old friend and ex-business partner Arun Pandey.

MS Dhoni news: How much is the star cricketer's net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth is estimated to be around INR 760 crore. His net worth figure comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. MS Dhoni has earned a significant amount of his net worth from IPL, playing for the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for INR 15 crore for the IPL 2021. MS Dhoni has earned over INR 152 crore just from his appearances in the cash-rich league.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide. The Sushant Singh Rajput death had sent shockwaves across the country as his sudden demise came in as a rude shock for his fans.

