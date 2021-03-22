MS Dhoni's THIS Long-standing, Huge International Record Broken By Afghanistan

Quick links:
Afghanistan, on the back of Najibullah Zadran’s 35-ball 72*, defeated Zimbabwe by 47 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, March 20. With the win, the Asghar Afghan-led side pocketed the three-match T20I series by a 3-0 margin. Remarkably, captain Afghan broke a coveted captaincy record of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni with his latest win.
Clean sweep for Afghanistan!March 20, 2021
They defeat Zimbabwe by 47 runs in the final T20I to win the series 3-0 ðŸ‘#AFGvZIM âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/iMEqGstuvF
ðŸ“¸ @AbuDhabiCricket pic.twitter.com/76lWbac1uL
Asghar Afghan-led Afghanistan to three wins on the trot to mark a 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe. Interestingly, the win in the third T20I was Afghan’s 42nd win as the captain of his national side. He overtook MS Dhoni’s 41 wins as Indian captain to become the most successful T20I skipper in the world.
While MS Dhoni’s 41 T20I wins came from 72 matches, Afghan’s 42 victories came from just 52 games. The senior Afghanistan cricketer first led his national side in the truncated format back in 2015. Since then, the veteran has also led Afghanistan to 33 wins in 58 ODIs and two Test wins out of four matches. Overall, Afghan is also the most successful captain in his country’s history across all international formats.
ðŸš¨ NEW RECORD HOLDER ðŸš¨— ICC (@ICC) March 21, 2021
Asghar Afghan overtakes MS Dhoni's record of most men's T20I wins as captain with 42 ðŸ‘#AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/eBffSDwOec
Afghanistan players will now resume their 2021 cricketing commitments in September with a home series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Pakistan. Prior to their international assignments, their players will depart for India for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Three Afghanistan players, i.e. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman, are scheduled to take part in the tournament. Interestingly, they will all be playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this year.
ðŸš¨ Attention #OrangeArmy ðŸš¨— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 7, 2021
Here’s a post you must save!!
Our fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! pic.twitter.com/WsQmLL7Qdy
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.