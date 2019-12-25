'MSD': Netizens Unanimously Declare Dhoni As Their Favourite Captain Of The Decade

Netizens resounded just one name as ICC asked them to name their favourite skipper of the decade and it was no surprise as MS Dhoni's name dominated the comments section on Twitter. As the decade is drawing to an end, ICC took to social media to ask their fans who was their favourite skipper of the decade and in turn received an overwhelming response from the fans, who filled the comments section with MSD. Earlier, ICC had asked the fans to name their favourite moment of the decade for which majority of the fans had revealed that it was Dhoni hitting a six in the finals of the World Cup in 2011 to help India lift the cup after 28 years. While Dhoni has been on a break from international cricket ever since India's exit from the World Cup, the wicketkeeper-batsman has also made it clear that he would answer queries about his future only after January 2020.

'MSD' echoes as netizens give a unanimous verdict

MSD — Umesh Kesavan (@magicumesh) December 25, 2019

MSD ! — अभय प्रताप सिंह 🇮🇳 (@AbhayPratap__) December 25, 2019

Msd — Santosh Verma🇮🇳✈️✈️ (@im_Sk_verma) December 25, 2019

The one and only captain cool MS Dhoni. — Mohammed Muabbid (@MohammedMuabbid) December 25, 2019

Dhoni — Deep (@Deep43759863) December 25, 2019

Dhoni Bags Skipper & Wicketkeeper Role In Australia's ODI Team Of The Decade

One 50-over World Cup, a Champions Trophy, number one positions for the Men in Blue across all three formats - all this under the helm of one man - MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper, who is currently in what can be called the twilight of his career, has seen it all, been there done that and has played a huge role in handing the responsibility of the team to the youngsters in order to take the game forward. With the big win in 2011 followed by the Champions Trophy win in 2013, MS Dhoni went on to become India's best captain for a long time before current skipper Kohli managed to breach his former's records. As the decade came to a close, Cricket Australia named their ODI team of the decade and there were no surprises when one saw MS Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper of the side. Apart from Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma found themselves places in the team while banned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka's Malinga are the other sub-continental players who made it to the list.

