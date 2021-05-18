MSF Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between MSC Frankfurt and Aachen Rising Stars at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 18. Here is our MSF vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MSF vs ARS Dream11 team, MSF vs ARS best team and MSF vs ARS player record.

MSF vs ARS match preview

This is the first of the two matches which will be played between these two teams. MSC Frankfurt has made a roaring start to their campaign winning both their opening fixtures with a crushing margin. They played both the fixtures against Bayern Uerdingen Boosters and defeated them by 79 runs and 10 wickets respectively. They will look to continue their winning start to the campaign and keep hold of the top spot. Meanwhile, Aachen Rising Stars will be playing their first match of the tournament. The team boasts a host of explosive talent in their ranks and it will be interesting to see if they can perform on the big stage.

The tournament features 10 top teams who have been divided into two groups. All the teams will feature in 48 T10 matches for 12 days. Group A will consist of teams like Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, MSC Frankfurt, Aachen Rising Stars, Koln Challengers and VfB Gelsenkirchen. In Group B the battle will be amongst the teams like Bayer Uerdingen Wolves, Koln CC, Bonn Blue Star, Düsseldorf Blackcaps and DJK SG Solingen.

MSF vs ARS weather report

The condition will be cloudy with no chances of rain or thunderstorms during the match. The wind gusts will be around 324 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of showers coming during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MSF vs ARS Dream11 prediction.

MSF vs ARS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

MSF vs ARS player record

The performance from Adel Khan and Shahid Afridi with bat and ball was excellent in the first two matches of the tournament so far. The MSC Frankfurt team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them keep hold of the top spot on the points table. The Aachen Rising Stars will depend on Sagar Kataria and Faheem Jan to come good in the double fixture and help the team make a winning start.

MSF vs ARS Dream11 prediction

As per our MSF vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MSF will come out on top in this contest.

Note The MSF vs ARS player record and as a result, the MSF vs ARS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MSF vs ARS Dream11 team and MSF vs ARS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

