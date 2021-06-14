MSK Prasad Breaks Silence On 'Serving Tea To Anushka Sharma'; Alleges Unfair Treatment

Team India's former chief selector MSK Prasad after a span of two years has broken his silence over his 'serving tea' remark to Virat Kohli's better-half Anushka Sharma. Team India's former cricketer Farokh Engineer during the 2019 World Cup had lashed out at MSK Prasad and revealed that the former Indian selector was serving tea to Virat Kohli's better half Anushka Sharma. Following that MSK Prasad had to face huge criticism over social media. Now, MSK Prasad during a conversation with ESPNcricinfo has finally responded to the harsh criticism he had to face after Farokh Engineer's remark.

MSK Prasad on Farokh Engineer's 'Serving Tea' to Anushka Sharma remark

Former Team India selector MSK Prasad while talking about the criticism selectors have to face, outlined the controversy which broke out on serving tea to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma during the 2019 World Cup in England. The former Team India selector also outlined that the selectors don't get their due praise when the team performs well and cited the example of Team India's historic victory in Australia.

"When one of our selectors offers a cup of coffee to the Indian team's captain's wife, it becomes a big controversy, but when the Indian team with seven Indian superstars missing wins a Test series against Australia in Australia, not even once that credit was given to selectors," said MSK Prasad.

MSK Prasad also said that acknowledging the team management is what gives them satisfaction when the team performs well. "The team management's acknowledgment is the satisfaction. Those on the outside, whether they accept it or not, the inner circle knows what we have done," added MSK Prasad.

Farokh Engineer and Anushka Sharma controversy

Team India's former wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer during the 2019 World Cup had criticised the former Indian selector for serving tea to Team India's skipper Virat Kohli's wife during an official team function. Following this a huge uproar on social media took place and Prasad was highly criticised. However, Anushka Sharma released her statement after the row and listed the instances where she felt she was being blamed for the performance of Virat and continue to take the blame for the most baseless things involving Indian cricket. Later, Farokh Engineer speaking to Republic TV apologised to Anushka Sharma saying, "I just said it in a jest and it's being made a mountain out of a molehill. Poor Anushka has been dragged into it, she is a lovely girl. Virat Kohli is a brilliant captain and coach Ravi Shastri is extremely good. The entire matter is being blown up unnecessarily."

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)