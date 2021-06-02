MTV Vs MTSV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECST10 Kiel Preview

Match 11 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between MTV Stallions and Moorburger TSV at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 2. Here is our MTV vs MTSV Dream11 prediction, MTV vs MTSV Dream11 team, MTV vs MTSV best team and MTV vs MTSV player record.

MTV vs MTSV match preview

MTV Stallions are the current Group A table-toppers winning all their four matches in the competition so far. The team defeated First Contact and SG Hameln in the doubleheader matches played against them. Stallions will be hoping to keep hold of the top spot by winning both their matches against Moorburger TSV. On the other hand, Moorburger TSV have one win and three losses from four matches. Their only win came against First Contact while other losses came against 1.Kieler HTC. The team will look to provide a great fight to MTV Stallions and also try and win one match against them.

MTV vs MTSV weather report

There will be rain during the match along with cloudy weather which is not a good piece of news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain expected during the match, both teams are unlikely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs if the rain continues, making it tough to make the MTV vs MTSV Dream11 prediction

MTV vs MTSV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

MTV vs MTSV player record

For MTV Stallions, the performance from Basit Orya and Sachin Mandy has been good for the team so far. The team will hope for both these players to continue their fine form in the two fixtures and help them retain the top spot. On the other hand, Moorburger TSV will look up to Deepak Prakash and Imran to do well for the team and guide them to victory. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

MTV vs MTSV Dream11 team

MTV vs MTSV Dream11 prediction

As per our MTV vs MTSV Dream11 prediction, MTV will come out on top in this contest.

Note The MTV vs MTSV player record and as a result, the MTV vs MTSV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MTV vs MTSV Dream11 team and MTV vs MTSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

