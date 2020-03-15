MUL Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Details

Multan Sultans will go up against Lahore Qalandars in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Multan Sultans are top of the league standings at present with a total of 12 points from eight matches and will enter the match as favourites on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are pushing hard for a playoffs spot this season and will hope to upset the in-form Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Here is our MUL vs LAH Dream11 team, MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, MUL vs LAH playing 11, MUL vs LAH match prediction that will bring you the best MUL vs LAH live match results.

Sultan Multans bid farewell to two of their star players

.@Rileerr & @vincey14 thanks for getting us to the semis! We'll miss your energy both on and off the pitch. Thank you for the unforgettable performances and love you have given Pakistan. ❤❤#JanoobKiPehchaan#LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/GRMCstdSaG — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 13, 2020

MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: Squads from which MUL vs LAH playing 11 will be formed

Here is the squads from which the MUL vs LAH playing 11 and MUL vs LAH Dream11 team will be formed -

MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction - Multan Sultans squad

Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf

MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction - Lahore Qalandars

Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk (wk), Jaahid Ali, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Raja Farzan

MUL vs LAH live: MUL vs LAH Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020

Time: 2:30 PM IST

MUL vs LAH live: MUL vs LAH Dream11 team

Here is the MUL vs LAH Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: B Dunk

Batsmen: F Zaman, S Akhtar (VC), C Lynn, S Masood

All-rounders: M Hafeez, S Patel, M Ali (C)

Bowlers: S Afridi, S Tanvir, I Tahir

MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction: MUL vs LAH match prediction

Multan Sultans will start as favourites against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday as per our MUL vs LAH match prediction.

Note: The MUL vs LAH Dream11 predictions are based on our own analysis. The MUL vs LAH Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

