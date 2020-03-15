MUL Vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Details

Multan Sultans will go up against Lahore Qalandars in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Multan Sultans are top of the league standings at present with a total of 12 points from eight matches and will enter the match as favourites on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars are pushing hard for a playoffs spot this season and will hope to upset the in-form Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Here is our MUL vs LAH Dream11 team, MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, MUL vs LAH playing 11, MUL vs LAH match prediction that will bring you the best MUL vs LAH live match results.
.@Rileerr & @vincey14 thanks for getting us to the semis! We'll miss your energy both on and off the pitch. Thank you for the unforgettable performances and love you have given Pakistan. ❤❤#JanoobKiPehchaan#LetsPlaySaeen pic.twitter.com/GRMCstdSaG— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 13, 2020
Here is the squads from which the MUL vs LAH playing 11 and MUL vs LAH Dream11 team will be formed -
Shahid Afridi, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Wayne Madsen, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir (wk), Ali Shafiq, Zeeshan Ashraf
Salman Butt, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk (wk), Jaahid Ali, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Raja Farzan
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Here is the MUL vs LAH Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -
Wicketkeeper: B Dunk
Batsmen: F Zaman, S Akhtar (VC), C Lynn, S Masood
All-rounders: M Hafeez, S Patel, M Ali (C)
Bowlers: S Afridi, S Tanvir, I Tahir
Multan Sultans will start as favourites against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday as per our MUL vs LAH match prediction.
