MUL Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All PSL 2020 Match Details

The 12th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020 season will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. The MUL vs QUE live match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Saturday, February 29. The MUL vs QUE live match will start at 2:30 PM IST. Here is our MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team and MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction that will bring you the best MUL vs QUE live match results.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing season of Pakistan Super League is the fifth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 domestic competition. Six teams are participating in the contest which will run from February 20 till March 22. 34 matches will be played across four different venues of Pakistan in double round-robin and playoffs format.

Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the points table with three wins out of their four matches. Similarly, Quetta Gladiators have also registered three wins out of four matches but are placed second on the table due to a slightly inferior net run-rate. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which MUL vs QUE playing 11 will be selected

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: MUL Squad

Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf (w), Shan Masood (c), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Wayne Madsen, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, James Vince, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: QUE Squad

Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk and c), Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team

Here is the MUL vs QUE Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

All-rounder – Ravi Bopara, Ben Cutting, Shahid Afridi (VC), Moeen Ali

Batsmen – Jason Roy (C), Ahmed Shehzad, Shan Masood

Bowlers – Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ilyas

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs QUE match prediction

Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win the MUL vs QUE live match as per the MUL vs QUE match prediction.

Please note that the above MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The MUL vs QUE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

