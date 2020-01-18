MUM Vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming 2019-20 Ranji Trophy Round 6 match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The four-day First-Class fixture is scheduled from January 19 to January 22 and will start at 9:30 AM IST.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing 86th edition of the Ranji Trophy began on December 9. The tournament will conclude in March 2020. 38 teams are participating in the event which will feature 169 first-class matches across three months. Take a look at squad details and our Dream11 predictions.

MUM vs UP Dream11 Squad details

MUM vs UP Dream11: MUM Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Sarfaraz Khan, Jay Gokul Bista, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Prithvi Shaw, Eknath Kerkar, Vinayak Bhoir, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Deepak Shetty, Bhupen Lalwani

MUM vs UP Dream11: UP Squad

Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Umang Sharma, Mohammad Saif, Saurabh Kumar, Almas Shaukat, Rinku Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Shubham Mavi, Upendra Yadav, Priyam Garg (c), Shivam Mavi, Aryan Juyal, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Yash Dayal, Madhav Kaushik, Aquib Khan, Wajid Ali

MUM vs UP Dream11 Team prediction

Wicket-keeper – Aditya Tare

All-rounder – Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav

Bowlers – Ankit Rajpoot (vc), Royston Dias, Saurabh Kumar

Mumbai are favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

