Mumbai Floods: Iconic DY Patil Stadium's Entire Roof Crashes After Roaring Thunderstorms

Mumbai and it's neighbouring areas including Navi Mumbai have been witnessing relentless rains for the past three days. The heavy downpour of rainfall has caused a great deal of damage across the city. The torrential rains have resulted in wall collapses, ravaged vehicles and fallen trees. To makes matters worse, there has also been waterlogging and flash floods in some parts of the city.

Mumbai floods: DY Patil Stadium suffers huge damage as roof collapses

The Navi Mumbai weather has also been foul, to say the least. Amidst all this, even the iconic DY Patil Stadium has suffered massive destruction because of the Navi Mumbai weather. On Wednesday, a section of the roof behind the audience section along with a 25-feet long metal structure collapsed at the iconic DY Patil Stadium.

Fortunately, no person was injured during the unfortunate incident. The Commissioner of Navi Mumbai, Sanjay Kumar took to Twitter and revealed about the damage done to the DY Patil Stadium by sharing photographs of the collapsed roof. According to a Nerul Police Station personnel, the damage was caused by rains and gusty winds. The DY Patil Stadium has hosted the Indian Premier League (IPL) final in the past. The DY Patil Stadium has also hosted matches of the U-17 FIFA World Cup as well as other notable sporting events such as the Indian Super League.

Huge Damage to one of iconic stadiums DY Patil stadium pic.twitter.com/9ILWJKGYNr — Sanjay Kumar IPS (@sanjayips89) August 5, 2020

Mumbai floods has Yuvraj Walmiki asking for help

Indian hockey star Yuvraj Walmiki took to Twitter on Wednesday to call for the help of the authorities amidst the heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Yuvraj Walmiki shared a 28-second video where the 30-year-old can be seen attempting to drain out ankle-level water from the drawing-room of his Mumbai flat. Yuvraj has sought help from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Yuvraj Walmiki was part of the Indian team that played in the 2014 World Cup at The Hague in the Netherlands.

The Mumbai-born hockey star's brother Devinder Walmiki also represented India as a defender. While Yuvraj missed the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics, brother Devinder made it to the team in 2016. However, both brothers Yuvraj Walmiki and Devinder Walmiki are currently out of favour in the Indian hockey setup. Yuvraj Walmiki is the only Indian player to play in German Hockey League for 4 years continuously and also featured in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7.

IMAGE COURTESY: SANJAY KUMAR IPS TWITTER