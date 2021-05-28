Mumbai Indians Come Up With Clever Tweet On Friends Reunion In Response To Rohit Sharma

The FRIENDS Reunion episode has taken social media by storm and members from the cricketing world are now joining the bandwagon by expressing their take on this occasion. The much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion episode premiered worldwide on Thursday when the India squad for WTC Final was spending its mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai. After Rohit Sharma shared his witty and ingenious response on the FRIENDS Reunion topic, the Mumbai Indians team presented their own take on the trending topic.

As per the IPL news, the Mumbai Indians team played their last match of the league on May 1 against the Chennai Super Kings where fans experienced the Mumbai Indians chase a score of 218 runs. Fans were elated to experience this memorable match and were hoping for more such fixtures, however, the IPL 2021 season soon got postponed on May 4. Now, the Mumbai Indians team have their own take on the FRIENDS Reunion episode.

Mumbai Indians take on FRIENDS Reunion

The Mumbai Indians team posted a picture on their social media platforms where the players were seen standing in a circle while hugging each other. In response to the Rohit Sharma tweet, the Mumbai Indians social media team wrote that they were waiting for the reunion of their team members as well. The tweet perfectly captured the emotions of Mumbai Indian fans who are waiting for their team to get back. As per the IPL news, the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 is expected to resume between September 15-October 15.

FRIENDS Reunion special episode: details revealed

The special episode marks the first official reunion of all the original F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast members since the show ended in 2004. All six members from the original cast, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, arrived at Stage 24 of Warner Bros. Studio where James Corden hosted the show. The creators of the show recreated several iconic moments from the original sitcom, including the two apartments and Central Perk cafe.

Where to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India?

It was announced that the Indian streaming service Zee5 would be streaming the FRIENDS Reunion special episode for the Indian audience. On May 27, 2021, Indian fans will be able to experience the FRIENDS Reunion stream alongside the rest of the world. Zee5 had announced that it will broadcast the show in real-time as it airs on HBO Max in the United States.

How to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India?

The Friends Reunion streaming in India began at precisely 12:32 pm. If you are wondering where to watch FRIENDS Reunion in India, all you need to do is install the Zee5 app and pay the annual subscription of Rs. 499. Then and you will be able to watch the show with the rest of the world.

Image Source: Mumbai Indians Twitter