Mumbai Indians Jersey 2021: Price, How And Where To Buy, Other Details

The Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most successful team in the Indian Premier League with five championships to their name. The defending champions enjoy a tremendous fan following among the masses and their loyal fanbase will be keen to support them in their title defence in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. Mumbai Indians are also known for their iconic blue and gold jersey. Here is how to buy the Mumbai Indians jersey online and the Mumbai Indians jersey price information.

How to buy Mumbai Indians jersey online

Fans in India can lay their hands on the signature Mumbai Indians jersey as the franchise has put it on sale on their official website. One can visit the Mumbai Indians website and visit the 'shop' section for the official Mumbai Indians jersey. The Mumbai Indians jersey price is set at â‚¹1499. Apart from their match uniform, fans will also be able to shop for the training and travelling jerseys that Rohit Sharma & co. don during the IPL.

The MI training jersey is priced at â‚¹999 and one can buy the Mumbai Indians travel polo. Apart from the official Mumbai Indians website, one can also visit the app or website of The Souled Store for the official Mumbai Indians merchandise. While the forthcoming season is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, fans can wear their favourite team's jersey to express their support while viewing the game on their television or mobile screens.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

Mumbai Indians team 2021: Fixtures announced

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as the BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event on Sunday. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

Image source: Mumbai Indians Instagram