Mumbai Indians Pacer Trent Boult Becomes 1st Player To Raise Participation Doubts For IPL

The IPL 2020, which was originally slated to commence on March 29, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the BCCI has been in a fix about the commencement of the cash-rich league. However, after a lot of speculation, the IPL looks set to be played in the UAE this year. According to reports, the IPL 2020 will be played between September 26 and November 8. Meanwhile, the franchises have started gearing up for the 13th edition of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians star Trent Boult sceptical about playing in IPL 2020

The BCCI is yet to make a formal announcement as the franchises and broadcast partners Star India have reservations about the new IPL schedule. Another issue that the BCCI will have to face is to accommodate Indian as well as overseas players in a completely different country. A lot of players will be hesitant to take part in this year's edition of the IPL.

The first player to express his concern over participating in the IPL is New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. The Kiwi pacer, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 auction, is not sure about his participation in the cash-rich league. Trent Boult is still analysing the current situation before making any decision.

According to tvnz.co.nz, Trent Boult said that he has heard lots of whispers that IPL 2020 is happening in some or the other available window. He also said that there were rumours of it happening in New Zealand. Boult stated that things seem to be changing almost every week but it’s just one of those things that he will have to let unfold.

Trent Boult reckoned that he will talk to the right people and then make that decision on what’s best for him, best for his cricket and what’s best for his young family. He added that there’s a couple of other New Zealanders involved in that tournament but it’s just going to have to be one of those ‘time will tell’ kind of things.

Trent Boult opined that he wants to be out there playing and doing the things that he knows how to do. However, he said it still looks like it’s going to be a while before crowds are screaming and cheering for them. He also said that he can’t wait for cricketing action to resume as it’s been a long time between overs and added that no one wants to be stuck inside a tent in the middle of winter training.

Trent Boult is one of the six Kiwi players who are associated with their respective IPL franchises alongside Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell McClenaghan. Trent Boult was traded to Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals and will now play under Rohit Sharma alongside his countrymate Mitchell McClenaghan.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP/ TWITTER