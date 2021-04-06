Mumbai Indians' Players & Staff COVID Tests Return Negative After More Contracts Virus

Putting rest to Mumbai Indians' COVID-19 concerns, the franchises' players and the support staff returned negative on Tuesday evening, as per ANI. The franchise had been at the risk of the infection after its scouting and wicket-keeping consultant Kiren More tested COVID-19 positive earlier in the day. The former India wicketkeeper is asymptomatic and has been isolated as per the BCCI guidelines.

The defending champions had been rocked for a moment after More contracted the virus. As per BCCI guidelines, any player or support staff member who tests COVID-19 positive, must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample. Mumbai Indians' are slated to face Royal Challengers Banglore in the season opener on Friday.

COVID threat over IPL 2021

The Coronavirus has rocked the marquee T20 league slated to get underway from April 9 onwards. With the COVID-19 cases witnessing an unprecedented surge, concerns have been raised over the capability of venues like Mumbai to host the tournament without any hiccups. So far, three players have already pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Apart from that several players including Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and Axar Patel have also contracted the infection just days before their first game. As per reports, BCCI is closely monitoring the situation in Mumbai and has already placed Hyderabad on stand-by to host Wankhede's fixtures.

However, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has maintained that the tournament will go ahead as planned, stating that any last-minute changes in the venue will result in logistical problems. Meanwhile, the BCCI is reportedly set to seek COVID-19 vaccines for all cricketers amid the ongoing third phase of immunization. The BCCI has said that it will get in touch with the Health Ministry to make the vaccination available to the players, irrespective of their age. Speaking on the matter, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that vaccine is the only 'solution' now and urged the government to make it open for players of Team India and other cricketers in the domestic circuit as well.

"There should be no restriction. Players irrespective of their age should be provided vaccines. The vaccine is the only solution now. Govt should immediately announce it. BCCI expecting the same. BCCI will get in touch with the health ministry that players should be vaccinated," ANI quoted Rajeev Shukla.

(With ANI Inputs)