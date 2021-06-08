Mumbai Indians Spinner Rahul Chahar Gives Exciting Take On IPL UAE Return

Fans are more than delighted to know that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fixed the schedule for the remaining portion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season will be resumed in the UAE from the month of September. Ahead of the IPL 2021 return, Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar has given an interesting take for the remaining matches of the 2021 season.

Rahul Chahar excited for Phase 2 of the IPL 2021 season

The Mumbai Indians team shared the viewpoint of Rahul Chahar for the upcoming IPL 2021 return through their social media accounts. While speaking on his preparation, Chahar said that as a cricketer, a player must always be prepared to play the game. Considering his form in the first half of the IPL 2021 season, Chahar is very excited to play the remaining matches in the UAE.

Rahul Chahar's form in IPL 2021 season

The Mumbai Indians team addressed the excitement shown by the spinner while writing that Rahul Chahar had his eyes set for the IPL 2021 Phase 2. In the first half of the IPL 2021 season, Chahar played 7 matches while taking 11 wickets. Chahar’s excitement to play in the UAE is evident from his IPL 2020 stats where he took a total of 15 wickets from 15 matches. With the IPL 2021 resuming in the UAE, Chahar would be looking forward to recreating his ongoing form. Chahar also stands in the 4th position for most wickets in the IPL 2021 season.

Mumbai Indians remaining IPL 2021 matches

According to the IPL UAE date fixed by the BCCI, the first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while the final will be held on October 15. The Mumbai Indians played their last match against the Chennai Super Kings on May 1 before the Indian Premier League 2021 season was indefinitely postponed on May 4 by the BCCI. The Mumbai Indians remaining IPL 2021 matches include a total of 7 matches to be played. The first match after the league resumes will be played against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Before the IPL 2021 season was previously suspended, the Mumbai Indians team were in the 4th position of the IPL 2021 points table. The Mumbai Indians team won 4 out of their 7 matches while gaining 8 points. The last match of the IPL 2021 season took place on May 2, between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals before the league was indefinitely postponed on May 4. As per the IPL UAE date, the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season will be resumed between the period of September 19 – October 15.

Image Source: IPL Twitter