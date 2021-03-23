Mumbai Indians Team 2021 Provide 2 BIG Updates On IPL Training Preparations

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is inching closer, and several franchises have started their preparations for this year's marquee event. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have established themselves as the most successful team in the league with five championship titles recently shared details about their training camp ahead of the much-anticipated season. The Rohit Sharma-led side is slated to feature in the opening game of IPL 2021 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

Mumbai Indians team 2021: MI to shift base to Chennai for training camp

The Indian Premier League finally returns to India after the previous edition was played in the UAE because of the coronavirus situation in the country. However, despite that, the Mumbai Indians do not have a game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as all the participating teams will play at neutral venues this season. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting this year's cricketing extravaganza.

Rohit Sharma & co. will play their first five games of the season in Chennai, which is why they will also have their training camp in the same city. According to InsideSport, an MI source has confirmed that the team will move to Chennai next week for their preparatory camp. The source also added that several players have already arrived in Mumbai and are currently in quarantine. Moreover, the players who have already served the 7-day quarantine period have also begun their training.

The franchise is still waiting for all players to arrive as several cricketers are currently busy with their national duties as revealed by the source. The Mumbai Indians contingent plans to move to Chennai in the next week with all of its players and support staff. The players who are a part of the India vs England ODI series will not have to serve the seven-day isolation period and can directly enter the IPL bio-bubble as per the SOPs set by the BCCI.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Adam Milne (INR 3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (INR 5 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 2.4 crore), James Neesham (INR 50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (INR 20 lakh), Marco Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (INR 20 lakh).

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021

The New Zealand all-rounder is set to don the iconic Blue and Gold jersey as he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 auction. The Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 base price was set at INR 50 lakh, and the franchise acquired the talented player's services for the same amount. The dynamic cricketer is currently a part of the New Zealand side for the ongoing New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series.

