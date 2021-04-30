Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings: Who Will Earn More Sponsor Revenues In IPL 2021?

It will be a battle of the legends as MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings take on Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 on Saturday. As the three-time champions and the five-time champions respectively, CSK and MI are among the biggest teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League tournament. Having gone through a tough time in 2020, Chennai have turned over a new leaf this season and are looking like the team to beat so far. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai have been slow to get off the blocks, but are rounding up to become strong contenders for a playoffs spot.

CSK and MI stand to make big bucks from IPL 2021 sponsors

However the CSK and MI IPL 2021 campaigns go, there will be one silver lining for both teams. With the BCCI set to make a humongous INR 708 crore from the IPL this season - almost double of last year - both teams are in line for an increase of almost 30% in their central sponsorship revenues this season. According to InsideSport, CSK and MI will both earn about INR 75-80 crore under the BCCI's sponsorship revenues sharing system in 2021.

Along with this, both franchises will also see a 25 to 30% growth in their own sponsorship revenues. It means that Mumbai Indians, who became the first team in the IPL 2020 to secure their own sponsors worth INR 100 crore as per multiple Indian media reports back then, are set to earn INR 125-130 crore for the same this season from their IPL 2021 sponsors. So it is likely that MI will beat CSK atleast off-the-field in this regard, even if they lose on-the-field to Dhoni and co. on Saturday evening.

MI vs CSK live streaming details

The MI vs CSK game will be televised on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The match will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the MI vs CSK match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live scores for the game will be available on the IPL website and the social media handles of the IPL and the teams involved.

Rohit Sharma net worth

According to CA Knowledge, the Rohit Sharma net worth is estimated to be around INR 145 crore as of 2021. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures him a whopping INR 7 crores as a part of the BCCI's Grade A+ list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Sharma also earns a sizeable amount from his various endorsement deals with major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot.

The Rohit Sharma net worth has also grown from his earnings from the IPL. After spending the three initial years of the league with Delhi, Sharma was signed with the Mumbai Indians in 2011. Since assuming the captaincy of the side in 2013, the batsman has led them to five title wins. While the Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 price is set at INR 15 crore, his total earning from the league is a massive â‚¹146.60 crores.

