MI Vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians By 9 Wickets In Match 18 Of WPL

Image: BCCI
Marizanne Kapp has been named the player of the match for picking 2 wickets for 13 runs.
Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey forged an unbeaten partnership to help Delhi chase down 110 runs in just 9 overs.
Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey have forged another partnership and are finishing the chase for Delhi Capitals. They have scored 30 and 20 runs respectively. DC are 91/1 in 7.5 overs.
WPL 2023 Live: Hayley Matthews dismissed Shafali Verma for 33 off 15 balls. Verma provided Delhi Capitals with a solid start taking them to 56 for no loss. DC are 56/1 in 4.3 overs.
Shafali Verma smashed three boundaries off Issy Wong's bowling in the 2nd over of Delhi Capitals' innings.
WPL 2023 Live: Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt took the new ball for Mumbai Indians.
WPL live score: Mumbai Indians will not be happy with their batting display as they have put up a paltry 109 on the board.
WPL live score: Issy Wong has been swinging the bat all over the ground
WPL live score: Harmanpreet Kaur gave an easy catch to Jemimah Rodrigues at deep mid wicket.
WPL live score: Jess Jonassen removes Pooja Vastrakar as Mumbai five down
WPL live score: Pooja Vastrakar has hit a number of big shots as Mumbai are on a roll
WPL live score: Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar trying to rotate the strikes.
WPL live score: Amelia Kerr fails to read Arundhati Reddy's swinging delivery as Tanya Bhatia has an easy catch behind the stumps.
WPL live score: Jemimah Rodrigues dives to her right to take a stunner to dismiss the dangerous Hayley Matthews
WPL live score: Nat Sciver-Brunt was clean bowled by Marizanne Kapp
WPL live score: Marizanne Kapp removes Yastika Bhatia as Delhi Capitals draw first blood
WPL live score: Marizanne Kapp leaked just two runs in the opening over of the match. Bhatia and Matthews scored one run each.
WPL live score: Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews open the batting for Mumbai Indians as usual. Marizanne Kapp takes the new ball for Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy , Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium.
Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have qualified for the finals of WPL 2023. They will now look to fine-tune their sides for the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy/Jasia Akhter, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav/Tara Norris.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.