Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Defeat Mumbai By 5 Wickets, Rayadu Top Scores

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Great start to the IPL. Looks like it's going to be a cracker of a tournament.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2020
Rayudu and Du plessis were brilliant but Sam Curran's cameo in the end was the difference.
Idli beats Vada Pav again #CSKvsMI
MS Dhoni-led Chennai have won the first match of the IPL 2020. Chennai have defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets with precious innings from Ambati Rayadu (72) and Faf du Plessis (58)
Anchoring the Chennai innings after initial early jolts, du Plessis has hit a wonderful half-century
Just after being hit for a maximum, Bumrah has dismissed Sam Curran courtesy of a splendid catch from James Pattison. Dhoni walks out to bat
Sam Curran smacked Mumbai pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for a maximum taking Chennai closer to victory.
du Plessis and Sam Curran on the crease. Chennai need 16 runs off 12 balls
Sam Curran smacks Pandya over mid-wicket for a huge maximum. Chennai needs 21 off 14 balls
As the match nears the end, Krunal Pandya has bagged the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, trapping him before the wicket. Sam Curran walks out to bat
With Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav yet to bat, Chennai need 29 off 18 deliveries to win the first IPL 2020 match.
Chennai's top scorer so far - Ambati Rayadu - has been dismissed by Rahul Chahar. The bowler took the matter in his own hands as he ran back to grab the ball high up in the air. A wonderful catch in the end. Ravindra Jadeja has walked in to bat with Chennai needing 42 off 24
