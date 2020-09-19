Home
Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai Defeat Mumbai By 5 Wickets, Rayadu Top Scores

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Vs Chennai: Arch-rivals to start proceedings in the high-octane curtain-raiser as MS Dhoni returns to competitive cricket after 14 months

Written By Karthik Nair
IPL 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Vs Chennai: Arch-rivals to start proceedings in the high-octane curtain-raiser as MS Dhoni returns to competitive cricket after 14 months
23:25 IST, September 19th 2020
Great start to the IPL: Virender Sehwag

 

23:22 IST, September 19th 2020
Chennai register first victory in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni-led Chennai have won the first match of the IPL 2020. Chennai have defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets with precious innings from Ambati Rayadu (72) and Faf du Plessis (58)

23:16 IST, September 19th 2020
du Plessis gets to 50

Anchoring the Chennai innings after initial early jolts, du Plessis has hit a wonderful half-century

23:13 IST, September 19th 2020
Bumrah has the last laugh

Just after being hit for a maximum, Bumrah has dismissed Sam Curran courtesy of a splendid catch from James Pattison. Dhoni walks out to bat

23:13 IST, September 19th 2020
Curran smacks another maximum

Sam Curran smacked Mumbai pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for a maximum taking Chennai closer to victory.

23:10 IST, September 19th 2020
Chennai inch closer to victory

du Plessis and Sam Curran on the crease. Chennai need 16 runs off 12 balls

23:08 IST, September 19th 2020
Curran hits a maximum

Sam Curran smacks Pandya over mid-wicket for a huge maximum. Chennai needs 21 off 14 balls

23:06 IST, September 19th 2020
Pandya gets Jadeja's wicket

As the match nears the end, Krunal Pandya has bagged the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja, trapping him before the wicket. Sam Curran walks out to bat

23:03 IST, September 19th 2020
Chennai need 29 more for victory

With Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav yet to bat, Chennai need 29 off 18 deliveries to win the first IPL 2020 match. 

22:58 IST, September 19th 2020
Chahar gets Rayadu's priced wicket

Chennai's top scorer so far - Ambati Rayadu - has been dismissed by Rahul Chahar. The bowler took the matter in his own hands as he ran back to grab the ball high up in the air. A wonderful catch in the end. Ravindra Jadeja has walked in to bat with Chennai needing 42 off 24 

