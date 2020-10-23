Mumbai Wreaks Complete Havoc Against Chennai At Sharjah, Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
After losing the first match of the IPL 2020 against Chennai, Mumbai bowlers came out all guns blazing against their arch-rivals on Friday at Sharjah. Despite skipper Rohit Sharma's absence, the franchise wreaked complete havoc as they dismissed 6 Chennai batsmen within the first 7 overs of the game after they won the toss and chose to bowl first. Trent Boult drew first blood as he eliminated Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over.
Then came Jasprit Bumrah, who landed to severe blows to Chennai, as he dismissed Ambati Rayadu and N Jagdeesan on consecutive deliveries. Boult came back for his third over and eventually dismissed in-form Faf du Plessis. The Kiwi speedster did not stop there and went on to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja in his third over of the game. Thala Dhoni could not do much too as he attempted to go big against Rahul Chahar but instead nicked the ball for Quinton de Kock to take an easy catch. At the end of 8 overs, Chennai are 32/6.
Chennai's complete collapse against Mumbai has triggered a complete meme fest on Twitter. Here's how netizens have reacted:
After watching CSK’s performance #CSKvsMI— Prateek jha (@Prateek60923244) October 23, 2020
IPL fans: pic.twitter.com/OJ5IrISmMJ
After waching CSK's performance.#CSKvsMI— Satya (@absolutesatya) October 23, 2020
CSK Fans : pic.twitter.com/6cndvaiFdI
First time in history CSK has lost 5 wickets within the powerplay. The name is #MI #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/oT0zS5IhXD— Tro Lee ᴹᴵ (@Tro_Lee_) October 23, 2020
#CSK fans after watching the score:#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/NXy5gafBM2— ⚠️🅰️Dℹ¹⁸⚠️ (@Adi_Rukhster06) October 23, 2020
#CSKvsMI— Nidhi Raj (@ayeemnr) October 23, 2020
Chennai fans right now: pic.twitter.com/6NokXyDVBM
I was so dumb to crunch down the numbers and calculating the probability of CSK's qualification prior to this game.— Abhi Silswal (@AbhiSilswal707) October 23, 2020
😭😭😭 #CSKvsMI
After suffering a hamstring strain in his last outing, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ongoing match against Chennai. West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is leading the team at Sharjah in Sharma's place. "Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI. Rohit has been advised rest for the match," the franchise said in a statement.
