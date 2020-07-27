Murali Vijay Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Ellyse Perry Announces Divorce With Husband

Australia women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry and her husband Matt Toomua have decided to part ways after four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement on Saturday, July 25 and confirmed their split happened earlier this year itself. Ellyse Perry and Matt Toomua had entered the wedlock in December 2015 in what was considered as Australia's biggest 'sporting' romance and marriage ever.

Ellyse Perry divorce: Australian all-rounder parts ways with husband Matt Toomua as netizens troll Murali Vijay

However, the rumours of their separation were rife since February. The conjectures about the couple's split had begun in February since Ellyse Perry attended the Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne without her wedding ring where she was the recipient of the Belinda Clark Award for the third time. Ellyse Perry was last a part of the national team in the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year which the hosts won. However, she developed an injury and got ruled out after playing only four matches.

The couple's official statement read, “It’s with the greatest of respect for one another that we decided to separate earlier this year. We felt this was the right course of action and is in the best interests of each other and our current lives. This is something that has evolved and is a mutual decision. Throughout our relationship, we have remained private and we ask that our space and privacy continue to be respected during this difficult time for both of us".

Ellyse Perry and rugby superstar Matt Toomua had announced their relationship in 2013 when they appeared at the John Eales Medal Awards night. They got engaged in 2014 before getting hitched a year later. The former Ellyse Perry husband plays for Melbourne Rebels in Australia's Super Rugby competition while representing the Wallabies (Australia's national rugby team) 35 times since 2013. On the other hand, Ellyse Perry has featured for Australia in 8 Tests, 112 ODIs and 120 T20Is where she has scored over 4,800 runs and picked up 297 wickets.

As soon as the Ellyse Perry divorce news started doing the rounds on social media, netizens started trolling India cricketer Murali Vijay. Earlier this year, Murali Vijay had called Ellyse Perry “beautiful” and also expressed his desire to have dinner with the Australian all-rounder. In response, Perry had also acknowledged Murali Vijay's dinner request. She went on to say that it was very kind of Murali Vijay and that she is flattered. Meanwhile, Perry also joked saying that she hopes Murali Vijay is paying for the dinner. Let's take a look at how the Twitterati poked fun at Murali Vijay.

Just Now in



Ellyse Perry and Rugby star Matt Toouma splits with each other despite having spent 5 years of time 😋😂



Murali Vijay be like @mvj888 pic.twitter.com/SINUnrNtLf — Poudel Sagar (@Poudelsagar518) July 26, 2020

Life has been bad since Murli Vijay asked to go on a date with Ellyse Perry pic.twitter.com/SZMkx7NcUa — 5wides (@5wides) July 26, 2020

Rare picture of Murali Vijay doing work from home during lockdown pic.twitter.com/ae7G6cBEjB — Sourav 🏏 (@ImSourav_123) July 26, 2020

Murali Vijay and breaking marriages saga continues 💔💔 https://t.co/l2dhr8hQU4 — Anuj Sardesai (@SardesaiAnuj) July 26, 2020

Murali Vijay will be in a very happy mood today #EllysePerry #MuraliVijay 🤣😂😂😂 — Atul.A.Das (@AtulADas3) July 26, 2020

