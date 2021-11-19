Mushfiqur Rahim Summoned By BCB Over Claims Of Being Dropped For Pakistan Series

Wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has been summoned by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after the former claimed that he has been dropped from the squad for the Pakistan T20Is. BCB Cricket operations chairman Akram Khan, disciplinary committee chairman Sheikh Sohel, chief executive chairman Nizamuddin Chaudhury and media committee chairman Jajal Younis met the middle-order batsman and handed him the summon letter.

The summon has been handed over to Mushfiqur Rahim so that the BCB officials can talk to him about his recent interviews.

"We wanted to remove any misunderstanding between him and the selectors. It wasn't a show cause," Khan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

In an interview with a Bangladeshi channel, Rahim said that he was "available" to play which ball cricket against Pakistan and refuted the claim of being rested for Pakistan T20I.

"I was asked if I was available, to which I said, of course, I am available. But I was told that the selection committee, team management, head coach and team director took a collective decision to drop me," the wicket-keeper batter told Channel 24.

He stated that he hasn't reached a stage when he has to tell someone that he needs rest. Moreover, he said that he had a disappointing World Cup and that he needed an opportunity to bounce back.

Bangladesh's World Cup campaign

Bangladesh had a forgettable T20 world cup campaign as they lost all of their five matches. Mushfiqur Rahim's scores in the WC matches were: 57, 29, 8, 0, 1. Bangladesh ended last in Group A with a -2.383 net run rate and no points on board.

Pakistan tour of Bangladesh

Three T20Is will be played between Bangladesh and Pakistan, wherein the visiters won the first match by four wickets in Mirpur on Friday. Chasing 128, Pakistan had a fragile start with 24/4 inside the powerplay. However, Khushdil Shah and Fakhar Zaman steadied the innings with a 56-run partnership. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz clinched the game with a 36-run partnership off 15 balls.