Nagaland Bowled Out For 25 To Register Joint 4th Lowest Ranji Score; Check Out The Lowest

The Nagaland Cricket Team on Friday entered the record books for an unwanted feat, which the side registered during its Ranji Trophy clash against Uttarakhand. Nagaland registered the joint fourth-lowest innings total in the history of the Ranji Trophy after being bowled out for 25 runs in the final innings of the match. With the total, Nagaland matched Saurashtra's record from the 1951-52 Ranji Trophy season when the latter was bowled out for 25 while playing against Bombay. Check out the list for the five lowest innings totals recorded in Ranji Trophy history.

Lowest innings total in Ranji Trophy

Hyderabad is on top of the list courtesy of its 21-run innings against Rajasthan back in the 2010-22 Ranji Trophy season. Second on the list is Southern Punjab, which once recorded 22 against Northern India in the 1934-35 season. Jammu & Kashmir is third on the list as the side got bowled out for 23 runs twice against Delhi and Haryana in 1960-61 and 1977-78, respectively.

Pos Team Score Opposition Year 1 Hyderabad 21 Rajasthan 2010-11 2 Southern Punjab 22 Northern India 1934-35 3 Jammu & Kashmir 23 Delhi 1960-61 3 Jammu & Kashmir 23 Haryana 1977-78 4 Saurashtra 25 Bombay 1951-52

As far as the match is concerned, Uttarakhand scored 282 runs in the first innings of the match. Kunal Chandela and Dikshanshu Negi contributed with scores of 92 and 83 runs, respectively. In reply, Nagaland scored 389 runs thanks to a 161-run stand by Shrikant Mundhe. Uttarakhand scored 306/7 in its second innings and declared, setting Nagaland a target of 200 runs to win.

However, Nagaland suffered a humiliating collapse in the final innings. None of the Nagaland batters was able to reach the two-digit mark except for Nagaho Chishi, who scored 10 off 6 balls before being dismissed by Swapnil Singh. Mayank Mishra and Swapnil Singh were the only two bowlers used by Uttarakhand in the innings and they performed the job brilliantly for their side, taking 5 and 4 wickets, respectively.

Image: Twitter/NagalandCricketAssociation