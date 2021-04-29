Namibia Vs South Africa Emerging Match 2 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Namibia Eagles will take on the South Africa Emerging Players in the 2nd ODD match of the South Africa Emerging Players tour of Namibia 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek on April 29, 2021, as per the NAM vs SA-E schedule. Here are the NAM vs SA-E live streaming details, how to watch the Namibia vs South Africa Emerging live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

ðŸ RESULT | @CricketNamibia1 WON BY 5 WICKETS



Gerhard Erasmus (108) guides ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¦ Namibia to victory in the first ODI against the emerging ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ SA men's team.



ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¦ Namibia 245/5 (Gerhard Erasmus 108)

ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ SA Emerging 244 all out (Delano Potgieter 56)#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/NjwD7vUP0S — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 27, 2021

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging live: NAM vs SA-E match preview

Coming into this match off of an excellent 2-1 win in the T20 series and 1-0 up in the three-match ODD series, the Namibia Eagles will be the favourites to win the 2nd one-day match against South Africa Emerging on Thursday. Having chased the visitors' strong total of 244 runs with 5 wickets and 31 balls remaining, the Eagles will hope to seal the series with a win in this match. Meanwhile, the far more experienced South Africa Emerging side will hope to salvage their tour by winning at least this game if not the entire ODD series.

NAM vs SA-E live streaming and NAM vs SA-E live scores details

The Namibia vs South Africa Emerging live match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch NAM vs SA-E live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The NAM vs SA-E live scores will be available on the websites and social media handles of CSA and Namibia Cricket.

NAM vs SA-E pitch report and weather forecast

Going by past games, the pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground has been a brilliant one for both, batters and bowlers. With a high score of 244 in the last one-day match here, we expect that this match will also be a high scoring one with lots on offer for the pacers and later, the spinners. AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter, with the temperature expected to be around 28 degrees Celcius at its peak and humidity and cloud cover dipping from a high of 30% at the start of the match.

NAM vs SA-E schedule

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 1st ODD, April 27

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 2nd ODD, April 29

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 3rd ODD, May 1

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging: Full squads

Namibia: Jean Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia, Dewald Nell.

South Africa-Emerging: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait, Lifa Ntanzi

Image Source: Namibia Cricket Twitter