Namibia Vs South Africa Emerging T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Namibia and South Africa Emerging will collide in the first T20 of their three-match series on Friday, April 23 at 12:00 noon local time (4:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. Here is our NAM vs SA-E live streaming, NAM vs SA-E pitch report and where to catch the NAM vs SA-E live scores.

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging T20 live: NAM vs SA-E live scores info and preview

Namibia are fan-favourites going into the clash, considering they defeated Uganda earlier this month. They outclassed the fellow African outfit in both the T20Is and the ODIs, winning all five matches across the two formats. With Stephan Baard as their top batsman and Bernard Scholtz leading their bowling attack, Namibia boast a powerful line-up. South Africa Emerging, on the other hand, will depend on their top players like Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith and Tshepo Ntuli to come out victorious and start the series on a positive note.

NAM vs SA-E pitch report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees Celcius with winds blowing at 31 km/h. The pitch of the Wanderers Cricket Ground is slightly a boon for the batsmen, with the ball easily coming on to the bat. But, in the second innings, the pacers and the spinners might take control of the game after the pitch slows down a bit. However, there is a huge chance that the toss-winner will choose to bat first on Friday.

Are you excited for the Castle Lite Series between the Eagles and SA Emergingâ“ Catch the first game on Friday, 23rd April 2021 at Wanderers Beer Garden, Grove Mall fan park areas and at the Pitspot Sports Bar at The Dome.#CastleLite #dafabet #AlwaysHighe pic.twitter.com/OYE3dskbQZ — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) April 22, 2021

NAM vs SA-E live streaming: NAM vs SA-E live scores and NAM vs SA-E live telecast

The match will not telecast on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch NAM vs SA-E can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For NAM vs SA-E live scores, fans can visit the Twitter pages of both teams.

NAM vs SA-E live telecast: Full squads

Namibia: Jean Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia, Dewald Nell.

South Africa-Emerging: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait, Lifa Ntanzi

