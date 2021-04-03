Namibia Vs Uganda 1st T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Namibia will take on Uganda in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, April 3 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The Namibia vs Uganda T20 live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the Namibia vs Uganda live streaming details, Namibia vs Uganda schedule, how to watch Namibia vs Uganda live in India, Namibia vs Uganda live scores info and Namibia vs Uganda pitch report and weather forecast for the contest.

Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20 Preview

Namibia are set to play their first T20I after the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers. Since then, their squad has undergone changes galore. On the other hand, Uganda locked horns with Qatar in a three-match T20I series in February which they lost 2-1. As far as the recent meeting between the two sides is concerned, it was Namibia who trumped Uganda by 42 runs. While Namibia will look to mark their return to T20 internationals on a winning note by clinching the series, Uganda will look to make full use of the opportunity by beating Namibia.

Namibia vs Uganda T20 live streaming details

The Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20 will not be televised in India. However, fans can catch the Namibia vs Uganda T20 live streaming by tuning into the official Facebook page of Cricket Namibia. The Namibia vs Uganda live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Cricket Namibia and Cricket Uganda.

Namibia vs Uganda schedule

Namibia vs Uganda 2nd T20I: Monday, April 5 - 1:30 PM (IST)

Namibia vs Uganda 3rd T20I: Monday, April 5 - 6:00 PM (IST)

Namibia vs Uganda pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch will provide equal assistance to batsmen, as well as, bowlers which is why an exciting contest is on the cards. As far as the record at this venue is concerned, two matches have been played at this stadium where the side chasing have won on both occasions, which is why the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

The weather during the Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20 will be mostly sunny. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Windhoek is expected to be around 29°C. Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 20-23%. There will be a little cloud cover during the match and with no real chances of rain interrupting the game, fans are in for a thrilling contest.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER