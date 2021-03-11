Narendra Modi Stadium To Operate At Full Capacity For Five-match T20I Series

For the first time now, the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium is going to be functional at full capacity on the first day of the T20I series which is going to be organised on March 12, 14, 16, 18, and 20. Merely a few days back, the Test series which was organised in the stadium was at half the capacity and only 45,000 seats were allowed to be booked in the stadium for the spectators to be present there. This time around, in the T20I series, officials have conveyed that they will invite bookings for almost all the seats in the stadium.

According to highly placed sources in the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), on the eve of the first match of the T20I series between India and England, there are at least 90,000 tickets that have been booked till the late evening of March 11.

The stadium officially has the capacity to seat up to 1,10,000 spectators and officials have conveyed that this time they are getting more bookings than that of test series cricket because of various reasons.

An official also claimed that because of the timings of the match, there are more people expected.

“Test series are usually longer but T20I series has shorter timings and is taking place in the evening because of which we can expect a higher number of ticket sales as well. Specifically, on the weekends, there are more ticket sales up to 1 lakh seats that we are expecting,” an official of GCA shared.

'We are going to be extremely strict'

However, because the stadium is expected to be filled at capacity during the matches, there are some causes for concern with regards to making sure that the COVID-19 guidelines are adhered to. For this too, officials have conveyed that there will be proper care taken for the same.

“We are going to be extremely strict with the adherence of the guidelines. We have issued a guideline specifically for this series to be conducted in the stadium. They will have to make sure that the spectators are wearing masks, that there are sanitiser dispensers being installed in various places and that the people who come to watch the match practice social distancing as well,” said Mukesh Kumar, Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

However, the officials organising the match series are faced with the herculean task of making sure that the people adhere to the guidelines. “We know that people are extremely emotional about this sport more than any other in this country. It will be a difficult task to make sure people practice social distancing since now all the seats are open for booking. But we will take all measures necessary for the same,” another official shared.