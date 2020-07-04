Former English Skipper Nasser Hussain Reveals What Made Sourav Ganguly A Great Leader

Nasser Hussain has come forward and said that he has enjoyed playing against his former Indian counterpart Sourav Ganguly. Hussain and Ganguly had enjoyed a fierce on-field rivalry back in 2002. It had so happened that England had won the all-important final match of the six-match bilateral ODI series against India in early 2002 to level the series. However, Ganguly & Co. returned the favor in the tri-series final later that year that was played at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

'Enjoyed playing against Ganguly': Nasser Hussain

Hussain during an interaction with Ian Bishop and Elma Smit as part of the ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out' spoke about the Natwest finals in 2002.



"The Natwest final against India is my most favourite and least favourite game I have ever played in. It is one of the great ODI games that we had in that generation. India had not made it to the finals for a long time and it was looking that they would lose the finals," Hussain said during the podcast.

"I enjoyed playing against Ganguly. I have always said, Ganguly made Indian cricket tough, before Sourav they were just a nice bunch to play with, Sourav made them into a tough and determined side. When he took his shirt off in the finals, it was trademark, Ganguly. I am a massive fan of him," he added.

Apart from the historic Natwest series win, Men In Blue had also defeated the Nasser Hussain led side in the group matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 and the 2003 World Cup that followed.



When Kaif stunned England at the Lord's

Even though Kaif is known for his athletic fielding, he is remembered for his famous match-winning knock in the 2002 tri-series final against Nasser Hussain's England at the iconic Lords' Cricket Ground. Kaif had scored an unbeaten 87 in that contest and was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar innings which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He added 121 runs with Yuvraj Singh (69) for the sixth wicket when it seemed to be curtains down for the Sourav Ganguly-led side at 146/5. The duo then took matters into their own hands and smashed the English bowlers all around the park to help India register a famous win at the 'Mecca' of cricket.

What made this win even more special was that prior to this contest, the Men In Blue were not regarded as good chasers and at the same time, had also lost nearly 10 finals as well. However, what had really stood out in the contest is that Hussain had sledged Kaif when he had come out to bat by calling him a 'Bus Driver' when India were in no position to win that contest.

Nonetheless, the rest as they say his history as the UP cricketer made his bat do the talking.