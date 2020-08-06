Nasser Hussain Trolled By Netizens For Prematurely Comparing Babar Azam With Virat Kohli

Pakistan's ODI and T20I captain Babar Azam has been one of the best batsmen in the world across formats recently. The player has been in tremendous form since making his international debut. Babar Azam is currently in the top ten of the ICC rankings across all three formats and is the only player to do so. Courtesy his consistency, he is being constantly compared to India skipper Virat Kohli.

Nasser Hussain makes a huge claim about Babar Azam

Babar Azam is currently playing in the first Test of the three-match England vs Pakistan 2020 series in Manchester. The Pakistan international displayed his brilliance as he stuck a 100-ball 69 on the first day at Old Trafford. Now, former England captain Nasser Hussain has compared Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. While commentating for Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain said that Babar Azam doesn’t get the name and recognition he deserves because he is not Virat Kohli. Nasser Hussain added that Babar Azam is young, elegant and has got all the swagger.

Nasser Hussain reckoned that the world keeps talking about the ‘Fab 4’ (Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and England captain Joe Root). However, Nasser Hussain said that it’s time to add Babar Azam and call it ‘Fab 5’. However, Nasser Hussain's comparison of Babar Azam with Virat Kohli didn't go down with netizens on Twitter as some strong reactions poured in. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

It's great to watch him play, but comparing with a legend like VK is absolute rubbish.



Virat Kohli maintaing a 50+ average across all formats with so many matches and you , yourself, counting from 2018 of Babar Azam.



Is it fair comparison ?

He doesn't even come closer to VK . — 🇮🇳 Pitabasa (@imPitabas25) August 5, 2020

these people dragging kohli only to start ind vs pak fan wars. Why only kohli out of fab4 . Root, smith and willi also there. when a pak player performs everyone tries to drag indian players ans starts comparing them. — HARSHA 💿 (@imvkohhli) August 6, 2020

So we are comparing 21k runs with 50+ avg in all formats with 6.6k runs with mediocre test record isn't it? — Saint with a Sword (@brahmcharibaba) August 5, 2020

Well, Nasser you have the mike and the commentary box all for yourself. Why not start the campaign for Babar? — Devi (@kam_devi) August 5, 2020

@nassercricket don’t be in hurry. It’s only 2-3 years, let him play little longer & then see if he belongs to fab 4/5 group. India also produced some players who burst on to the scene with lot of promise but fade away in 2-3 yrs. Example Vinod Kambli — AB (@iamamit74) August 6, 2020

Strange that nasser says this..kohli started getting rated highly after he had that breakthrough series in 2014-15 in aus where he got 692 runs in a 4 match series. It wasn't just bcos he was an indian or bcos his name was kohli..has babar had that kind of a breakthrough series? — Umang kumar (@kumarumang2002) August 5, 2020

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV.

The first England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced on August 5 at 3:30 PM IST. At the time of writing this report, Pakistan were 150-3 with Babar Azam dismissed on 69 in the first over of the day by James Anderson. The Babar Azam 50 was an important innings for Pakistan after an early couple of wickets.

