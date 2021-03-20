Natarajan 'thrilled To Be Back In Blue' As He Returns To India's ODI Squad Against England

'Yorker King' T Natarajan was delighted to return to Team India's camp for the limited-overs series against England after he was named in the 18-man squad on Friday. Natarajan, who grabbed eyeballs of the selectors with his toe-crushers that left batsmen tormented in IPL 2020, earned a call-up to the national side for India's tour to Australia. The 29-year-old speedster, who travelled to Australia as a net bowler, made his debut across all three formats becoming the only player to do so. Taking to Twitter, Natarajan expressed joy in returning to Team India camp and said that he was thrilled to be back with the Men in Blue.

Suryakumar Yadav named in India's ODI squad

An explosive Suryakumar Yadav has been named in India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against England after his fireworks at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 4th T20. All-rounder Krunal Pandya has also been named after his power-packed performance in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy while pacer Prasidh Krishna has also earned a call-up to the national side. India will be led by skipper Virat Kohli and vice-skipper Rohit Sharma in the ODI series, with the rest of the side remaining the same as for the T20s.

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna termed his maiden call-up to India's national side as a 'dream come true' after he was named in the squad for the ODI series against England. Reacting to his maiden Team India call-up, Prasidh Krishna noted that it was a surreal feeling and said that he can't wait to get started with the Men in Blue. Further, the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer said that he was excited to be a part of the team and contribute to their success.

Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your countryðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³

It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team.

Thanks @BCCI. Can't wait to get started. ðŸ˜Š https://t.co/IQ63JQDBXb — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) March 19, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav shines on debut

Suryakumar Yadav showed no mercy as he kick-started his international career with a six off the first ball - that too Jofra Archer's. Coming in to bat at number three, S.K.Y smashed six fours and three sixes en route to his 57-run-knock before he was controversially dismissed. Suryakumar Yadav's onslaught could have possibly guided India past 200, however, the fiery batsman was dismissed after a disappointing call from the third umpire.

Suryakumar Yadav had to walk back to the pavilion after a controversial call made by the third umpire following a catch claimed by Dawid Malan in the 14th over of India's innings. Suryakumar Yadav on the ball of Sam Curran played a scoop shot which was caught by Dawid Malan, however, the catch was not clean and therefore the on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire giving the soft signal as out. When the catch was checked by the third umpire, it was seen that some part of the ball was touching the ground, still, the third umpire gave Suryakumar out due to lack of conclusive evidence.