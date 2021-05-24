Natasa Stankovic Posts Incredible Picture, Hardik Pandya's Reaction Steals The Show

After the suspension of the IPL 2021 season, Hardik Pandya has been spending some much-needed quality time with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. The celebrity couple has been active on social media while sharing some adorable moments of their life with the fans. Recently, Natasa Stankovic posted a stunning and elegant picture on her Instagram account which received a show-stealing response from Hardik Pandya.

Natasha Stankovic receives a show-stealing response from her husband

On Sunday, Natasa Stankovic shared a picture on her Instagram account where she was elegantly wearing a black bikini. In the picture, she was seen having a relaxed moment while enjoying her time in a pool with crystal clear water which boasted shades of blue in the picture. The caption of the picture suggested that she was having a good time while soaking in some sunlight.

Hardik Pandya reacted to this picture with a fire and heart emoji and his reaction left the fans in awe of the relationship between the couple. The couple is also enjoying the parenthood phase of their lives with the arrival of their baby boy Agastya. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet where Hardik Pandya gently guided his son to walk towards Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik Pandya son learns to walk

In the video, the Hardik Pandya son Agastya managed to take a few steps on his own towards his mother after which fans showered their love on this adorable moment. Natasa Stankovic is quite active on her Instagram account and previously she posted a picture with her husband Hardik Pandya where she carried an all-white ensemble. She has a massive number of followers on Instagram with over 3 million of them to date.

Hardik Pandya net worth to date

According to caknowledge.com, Hardik Pandya’s estimated net worth is around INR 37 crore (approximately USD 5 million). The all-rounder has earned a lucrative Indian Premier League contract as the Hardik Pandya IPL 2021 salary is INR 11 crore for representing the Mumbai Indians franchise. Moreover, his income also comprises his earnings as an active cricket player for India and domestic cricket. Over the years, Hardik Pandya has associations with brands such as Dream11, Monster Energy Drink, Oppo Mobiles, Hala Play, Gulf Oil of India, Sin Denim and many more.

Hardik Pandya house

The Baroda-based cricketer charges around INR 1 crore for endorsing a brand according to caknowledge.com. Hardik Pandya is extravagant when it comes to spending his hard-earned money. Along with brother Krunal, the duo bought a lavish house, a stark contrast to their humble beginnings. The Hardik Pandya house in his hometown of Vadodara is a 6,000 square feet penthouse and his family currently resides there while he also has a temporary flat in Mumbai, according to The Youth.

Disclaimer: The above Hardik Pandya net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

