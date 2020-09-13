Nathan Lyon Equates Upcoming Home Series Against India With The Iconic Ashes Series

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has said that he is really excited for the home Test series against India later this year. Team India will pay a visit Down Under for a four-match Test series in December-January.

'That's the pinnacle': Nathan Lyon

“I can’t wait for India to come out that’s the pinnacle, like the Ashes. You look at the great players India’s got, it’s going to be a massive challenge. Obviously, they beat us at home the last time they were out here, but I think where the Australian Test side is at the moment is a very good place but we can’t settle there, we need to continually look for improvement and we’re really looking forward to getting out there this summer,” said Lyon while speaking to cricket.com.au. “I know I’ll get the opportunity to play some Shield cricket for New South Wales hopefully in Adelaide when I get home, but I’m ready now and I can’t wait to face the Indians,” the veteran offie added.

Can India create history once again?

Team India's next Test assignment would be against the current top-ranked side Australia when the two old cricketing rivals lock horns Down Under in a four-match Test series starting December 3. The first Test will be played in Brisbane and the second Test match is expected to be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval on December 11. The final two matches will be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

READ: Ian Chappell Says IPL 2020 Will Be 'good Practice' Ahead Of Upcoming Ind-Australia Series