Nathan Lyon Spins New Zealand Out As Australia Secure A Huge 247-run Win At MCG

Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets as Australia sent New Zealand packing for 240 runs, picking up a 247-run win over New Zealand at the MCG on Sunday. Australia have sealed the three-match Test series 2-0 and will be looking forward to kick-start 2020 by completing a whitewash of the Kiwis by defeating them in the third Test. Tom Blundell's maiden century went in vain as the visitors collapsed to the might of the Australian bowlers. Chasing a target of 488 runs, the Kiwis did not manage to put up a fight, except for Tom Blundell who scored his maiden Test ton while the rest of the batting order collapsed.

Nathan Lyon got the crucial wickets of Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, and BJ Watling, thus stopping the New Zealand run-chase on its tracks. With an early start from James Pattinson who struck three deadly blows, Australia managed to clinically finish off the game on Day four, outsmarting and overpowering the visitors completely. Opener Tom Blundell was the final wicket to fall after which Australia won the game as Trent Boult did not come out to bat. Nathan Lyon took a splendid catch, dismissing Blundell, and ended the proceedings for Australia. Australia's Travis Head was declared as the Man of the Match for his century in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

Australia pick huge 247-run win

That will do it!



Australia goes 2-0 up in the series and will retain the Trans-Tasman Trophy. #AUSvNZ scorecard: https://t.co/Q5Lvt45rWO pic.twitter.com/s43z1TDuHg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2019

Blundell's 100 goes in vain

Lyon gets four

☝️ BJ Watling c Warner b Lyon

☝️ Colin de Grandhomme c Warner b Lyon



New Zealand lose two wickets in quick succession and Australia are just four wickets away from victory.#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/OOLtvq3y00 — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2019

Pattinson's three deadly strikes land Kiwis in the soup

Australia lost out on a wicket before Pattinson struck as they failed to review a decision that would have been overturned for Starc's delivery. However, Pattinson made up for it in the first two overs of his spell, striking three deadly blows to the visitors. First, Pattinson got the wicket of Tom Latham, thanks to a flying Paine who dived to take the grab. The second wicket was the one of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, who departed for his ninth duck and seventh against Australia, and was booes by the crowd as he walked back in sheer disappointment. Pattinson's latest victim was veteran batsman Ross Taylor as the Australian pacer sent the bails flying, leaving Taylor baffled. Opener Blundell stood his fort and fought ahead while Lyon grabbed the wicket of Henry Nicholls after an impressive stumping from skipper Tim Paine.